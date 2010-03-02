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LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 102,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 102,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 102,500,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2017 : € 102,500,000
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - LUSAKA WASTEWATER PROJECT
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Component B3
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Component B3
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related press
Zambia: EIB & KfW welcome progress in Lusaka sanitation project to double network access underway after decade of preparations
Related press
Zambia: EIB broadens support for water infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2017
20100302
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM
LUSAKA WATER & SEWERAGE COMPANY LTD (LWSC)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 102 million
EUR 262 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project comprises two investment components: (i) the development of two new wastewater treatment plants and the associated main collector sewers and sewage pumping stations, including wastewater sludge treatment and disposal, and (ii) the expansion of the sewerage system, rehabilitation and upgrade of the associated wastewater treatment ponds and construction of on-site sanitation facilities. Furthermore the project will strengthen Lusaka Water & Sewage Company's capacity to manage sanitation services.

The purpose of the project is to improve access to sanitation services in Lusaka, conserve the environment, contribute to better health conditions as well as positive social and economic development in general.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental and social impact assessments (ESIA) according to international best practices are being prepared in order to evaluate the different project options.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - LUSAKA WASTEWATER PROJECT
12/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Component B3
12/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Component B3
13/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
13/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
13/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
13/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Other links
Related press
Zambia: EIB & KfW welcome progress in Lusaka sanitation project to double network access underway after decade of preparations
Related press
Zambia: EIB broadens support for water infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM
Publication Date
25 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66847183
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100302
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - LUSAKA WASTEWATER PROJECT
Publication Date
6 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72368092
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100302
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Component B3
Publication Date
12 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256503317
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100302
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Component B3
Publication Date
12 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256934264
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20100302
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Publication Date
13 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256521057
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20100302
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
Publication Date
13 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256480608
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100302
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
Publication Date
13 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256536398
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20100302
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Publication Date
13 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256529575
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100302
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Zambia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - LUSAKA WASTEWATER PROJECT
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Component B3
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Component B3
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Other links
Summary sheet
LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM
Data sheet
LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM
Related press
Zambia: EIB & KfW welcome progress in Lusaka sanitation project to double network access underway after decade of preparations
Related press
Zambia: EIB broadens support for water infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Zambia: EIB & KfW welcome progress in Lusaka sanitation project to double network access underway after decade of preparations
Related press
Zambia: EIB broadens support for water infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - LUSAKA WASTEWATER PROJECT
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Report - Component B3
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Component B3
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Action Plan - Chunga Waste Water Treatment Plant
Related public register
13/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LUSAKA SANITATION PROGRAM - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment - Ngwerere Waste Water Treatment Plant

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications