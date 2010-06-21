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ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 40,200,000
Energy : € 40,200,000
Signature date(s)
18/05/2011 : € 40,200,000
Other links
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - EcoPerspektiv Layout Värmeverk
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Anmälan Ekerö Vasa Värme
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Presentation samråd
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Ekerö Expresskonsult
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Minnesanteckningar från samrådsmöte

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/05/2011
20100241
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HGCapital Renewable Power Partners 2

HgCapital

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million.
EUR 500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

An Investment Fund targeting the renewable energy sector (primarily solar and wind) in Europe.

The Fund aims to make a commercial return whilst contributing to the targeted increase of the share of electricity from renewable energy sources in EU to 20% by 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the renewable energy projects financed by the Fund (wind farms, small hydro, solar) are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, in which case the projects would be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. Details of the Fund’s environmental due diligence procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular its procedures for ensuring compliance with EU Environmental Directives (including EIA Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive).

The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by sub-projects financed by the Fund are in line with the provisions of the Directive.

Related documents
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - EcoPerspektiv Layout Värmeverk
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Anmälan Ekerö Vasa Värme
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Presentation samråd
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Ekerö Expresskonsult
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Minnesanteckningar från samrådsmöte
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - EcoPerspektiv Layout Värmeverk
Publication Date
3 Apr 2019
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92022844
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100241
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Anmälan Ekerö Vasa Värme
Publication Date
3 Apr 2019
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92024027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100241
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Presentation samråd
Publication Date
3 Apr 2019
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92040829
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100241
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Ekerö Expresskonsult
Publication Date
3 Apr 2019
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92040528
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100241
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Minnesanteckningar från samrådsmöte
Publication Date
3 Apr 2019
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92022963
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100241
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - EcoPerspektiv Layout Värmeverk
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Anmälan Ekerö Vasa Värme
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Presentation samråd
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Ekerö Expresskonsult
Related public register
03/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P - Minnesanteckningar från samrådsmöte
Other links
Summary sheet
HGCapital Renewable Power Partners 2
Data sheet
ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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