ASPER RENEWABLE POWER PARTNERS 2 C L P

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
HgCapital
An Investment Fund targeting the renewable energy sector (primarily solar and wind) in Europe.
The Fund aims to make a commercial return whilst contributing to the targeted increase of the share of electricity from renewable energy sources in EU to 20% by 2020.
Most of the renewable energy projects financed by the Fund (wind farms, small hydro, solar) are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, in which case the projects would be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. Details of the Fund’s environmental due diligence procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular its procedures for ensuring compliance with EU Environmental Directives (including EIA Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive).
The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by sub-projects financed by the Fund are in line with the provisions of the Directive.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.