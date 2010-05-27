UK Knowledge Economy Programme Loan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Universities and further education colleges.
Programme Loan to partly fund various projects in the Higher and Further Education sector.
Support and further strengthen the UK knowledge-based economy.
Council Directive 85/337/EEC amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically mention education activities. However, if it is an urban development then Annex II/III of the EIA Directive could apply. The Environmental and Planning Departments of the competent Local Authorities, as part of the Planning Approval process, are required by local legislation viz. the Planning (EIA) Regulations Act - 1999, to screen all projects and confirm whether an EIA is required.
Most universities and further education colleges, receiving more than 50% annual direct income from public funding authorities, are required to comply with regulations governing the procurement of publicly financed projects in the UK. The Bank will require the promoters of sub-projects to submit documentation confirming compliance with relevant EU and UK procurement policies.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.