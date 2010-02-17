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DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 55,000,000
Industry : € 27,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 27,500,000
Signature date(s)
22/01/2018 : € 7,500,000
22/01/2018 : € 7,500,000
19/12/2013 : € 20,000,000
19/12/2013 : € 20,000,000
(*) Including a € 7,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM ,a € 7,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
07/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social - Port de Peche Menzel Abderrahmane
Related press
Tunisia: EIB provides EUR 90m in new finance to support sustainable development

Summary sheet

Release date
13 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2013
20100217
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE
REPUBLIQUE TUNISIENNE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Industry - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a programme to reduce pollution affecting the water and ecosystems of the Lake Bizerte region and the Mediterranean coast.

The overall objective of the project is to contribute to the Barcelona Convention and the Horizon 2020 Initiative's objectives in reducing land-based pollution sources reaching the Mediterranean sea as well as to increase the quality of the environment around the lake and thus contribute to improving people's lives and increasing the potential for sustainable socio-economic development of the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment as well as on the socio-economic conditions in the region. Although the European environmental legislation i.e. the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2011/92/EU and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EC are not directly applicable, all components under this project will comply with them.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the programme is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside of the EU. The EU Neighbourhood Investment Facility (EU-NIF) is providing an EUR 15m grant.

Related documents
07/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social - Port de Peche Menzel Abderrahmane
Other links
Related press
Tunisia: EIB provides EUR 90m in new finance to support sustainable development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social - Port de Peche Menzel Abderrahmane
Publication Date
7 Jun 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171336756
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100217
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social - Port de Peche Menzel Abderrahmane
Other links
Summary sheet
DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE
Data sheet
DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE
Related press
Tunisia: EIB provides EUR 90m in new finance to support sustainable development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: EIB provides EUR 90m in new finance to support sustainable development
Other links
Related public register
07/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE - Etude d’Impact Environnemental et Social - Port de Peche Menzel Abderrahmane

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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