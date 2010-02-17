DEPOLLUTION INTEGREE BIZERTE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Industry - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of a programme to reduce pollution affecting the water and ecosystems of the Lake Bizerte region and the Mediterranean coast.
The overall objective of the project is to contribute to the Barcelona Convention and the Horizon 2020 Initiative's objectives in reducing land-based pollution sources reaching the Mediterranean sea as well as to increase the quality of the environment around the lake and thus contribute to improving people's lives and increasing the potential for sustainable socio-economic development of the region.
The programme is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment as well as on the socio-economic conditions in the region. Although the European environmental legislation i.e. the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2011/92/EU and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EC are not directly applicable, all components under this project will comply with them.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the programme is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside of the EU. The EU Neighbourhood Investment Facility (EU-NIF) is providing an EUR 15m grant.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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