ILLER BANK ENVIRONMENTAL LOAN

The investment schemes under this Framework Loan consist of water, wastewater and solid waste projects, and are geared toward achieving net environmental and public health improvements.Some individual schemes to be financed by this loan are likely to fall under the transposed Annex I or II of the EIA law, and hence require EIA’s. The Bank will require the Non Technical Summaries and details on the consultation process for review and publication on the Bank website. Since the EIA Directive is not fully transposed, the Bank will require that the process and analysis in substance comply with EU standards. Technical Assistance provided by the Bank will therefore cover also inputs on the EIA as appropriate.Depending on their location, individual schemes may also impact sensitive nature areas. In the absence of designated protected (Natura 2000) sites and until full transposition of the associated EU Habitats Directive is a reality, the Bank will demand that particular attention be paid to sites of nature conservation interest during the EIA.