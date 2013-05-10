GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO

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Summary sheet
The project concerns the water and wastewater investment programme of the promoter throughout the Emilia Romagna region, in the Padua area (Veneto region) and in the Trieste area (Friuli Venezia-Giulia region).
The programme will be aimed at (i) upgrading and extension of wastewater treatment plants (ii) extension and rationalisation of sewer networks, and (iii) extraordinary maintenance of water and sewer networks.The proposed project is expected to result in an improvement of the quality of the water bodies receiving the wastewaters (including the Adriatic Sea) and to contribute towards the rationalisation of wastewater and water supply services at the basin levels.
The project aims primarily at compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC as amended by Dir. 98/15/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where any component is subject to the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of such EIA on its website. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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