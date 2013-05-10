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GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2013 : € 50,000,000
19/12/2013 : € 50,000,000
30/09/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 300 million to Hera

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2013
20100024
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
The promoter is one of the largest integrated multi-utilities in Italy.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 649 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the water and wastewater investment programme of the promoter throughout the Emilia Romagna region, in the Padua area (Veneto region) and in the Trieste area (Friuli Venezia-Giulia region).

The programme will be aimed at (i) upgrading and extension of wastewater treatment plants (ii) extension and rationalisation of sewer networks, and (iii) extraordinary maintenance of water and sewer networks.The proposed project is expected to result in an improvement of the quality of the water bodies receiving the wastewaters (including the Adriatic Sea) and to contribute towards the rationalisation of wastewater and water supply services at the basin levels.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project aims primarily at compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC as amended by Dir. 98/15/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where any component is subject to the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of such EIA on its website. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 300 million to Hera

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48361847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100024
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Publication Date
24 Dec 2019
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125694722
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100024
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126227718
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100024
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Other links
Summary sheet
GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Data sheet
GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 300 million to Hera

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 300 million to Hera
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Sintesi Non Tecnica
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO HERA-ACEGAS APS SETTORE IDRICO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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