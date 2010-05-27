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POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 450,000,000
Transport : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/08/2010 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Bypass of Krasnika - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Mszczonowa - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Zyrardowa - PL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Krakowa - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rehabilitation of Lask - Wadlew - PL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Opoczna - PL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Western Bypass of Mragowo - PL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Bypass of Serocka - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Elku - PL
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Bypass (Northern) of Jedrzejowa - PL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Upgrading of Machowa-Lancut - PL
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Bypass of Miekowa - PL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Olecka - PL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kedzierzyna - Kozla Bypass - PL
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Wachocka - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Leknicy - PL
Related sub-project
AUGUSTOW BYPASS

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/08/2010
20100021
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Poland Road Modernisation II

General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA).

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 600 million.
Approx. EUR 1 230 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves new construction and upgrading of bypasses and existing roads along national highways and some short sections of expressways.

The investments are part of the Road Investment Programme for the years 2010 to 2012 and will be jointly financed by EU Cohesion Funds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As this is a programme of roads, compliance with the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed during appraisal.

It is expected that most of the individual schemes will require preparation of a full EIA with public consultation under the requirements of either Annex I or Annex II/III of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC. In addition, the project has the potential to impact Natura 2000 sites and so compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) would be assessed.

The construction works and associated supervision are to be procured in keeping with EU and national regulations. During appraisal compliance with these procedures will be reviewed.

Related projects
Related sub-project
AUGUSTOW BYPASS
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Bypass of Krasnika - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Mszczonowa - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Zyrardowa - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Krakowa - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rehabilitation of Lask - Wadlew - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Opoczna - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Western Bypass of Mragowo - PL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Bypass of Serocka - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Elku - PL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Bypass (Northern) of Jedrzejowa - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Upgrading of Machowa-Lancut - PL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Bypass of Miekowa - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Olecka - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kedzierzyna - Kozla Bypass - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Wachocka - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Bypass of Leknicy - PL

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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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