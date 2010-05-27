Poland Road Modernisation II

As this is a programme of roads, compliance with the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed during appraisal.

It is expected that most of the individual schemes will require preparation of a full EIA with public consultation under the requirements of either Annex I or Annex II/III of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC. In addition, the project has the potential to impact Natura 2000 sites and so compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) would be assessed.