Poland Road Modernisation II

Summary sheet
General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA).
The project involves new construction and upgrading of bypasses and existing roads along national highways and some short sections of expressways.
The investments are part of the Road Investment Programme for the years 2010 to 2012 and will be jointly financed by EU Cohesion Funds.
As this is a programme of roads, compliance with the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed during appraisal.
It is expected that most of the individual schemes will require preparation of a full EIA with public consultation under the requirements of either Annex I or Annex II/III of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC. In addition, the project has the potential to impact Natura 2000 sites and so compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) would be assessed.
The construction works and associated supervision are to be procured in keeping with EU and national regulations. During appraisal compliance with these procedures will be reviewed.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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