A1 (TORUN-STRYKOW) PRIORITY TEN

Summary sheet
General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA).
The project consists of the construction of 144 km of the A1 motorway on a green-field site from Torun to Strykow in central Poland.
The project will improve traffic conditions on the main North- South corridor/motorway axis in Poland.
The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC. The sections were planned and located in the late 1990’s; so the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC does not apply. The project has the potential to impact several Natura 2000 sites; so the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply.
The construction works and associated supervision are to be procured through restricted tender after international publication. Most of the notices for supervision services and construction works have been published in the OJEU with bid award and construction scheduled to commence by mid 2010. During appraisal the Bank shall review the procedures.
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