Landsvirkjun Budarhals Hydropower

Summary sheet
Landsvirkjun
The project consists of the development, construction and operation of a hydroelectric plant with associated reservoir and dam.
The objective of the new power unit is to meet increasing demand for electricity in the industrial, residential and commercial sectors.
The project, if located in the EU, would fall under Annex I of the EU Directive 85/337/EC as amended and would require a full EIA. An EIA that has included some public consultation has been conducted by the promoter who received an environmental permit already in 2001. During the appraisal the Bank shall verify if the EIA process has been carried out properly and that appropriate mitigation and compensation measures have been put in place.
The promoter is a public undertaking under the definition given in the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC. Based on the preliminary information available, the promoter will be procuring the project construction contracts in compliance with such Directive including the relevant publications in the OJEU.
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