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EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 600,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2014 : € 50,000,000
14/07/2011 : € 60,000,000
19/11/2012 : € 60,000,000
29/11/2012 : € 80,000,000
8/11/2013 : € 150,000,000
3/07/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réseaux du SIAEP de Domfront et du Passais - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sivom de l'Étang de l'Or - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réhabilitation écologique du Canal d'Hazebrouck - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Syndicat Intercommunal d’Assainissement du Chalet - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réseau SARCT - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Belfortaine - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Côté Basque - FR
Related public register
20/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - Interconnection-Le Forage de Quincy-Reservoir Mehun-sur-Yèvre
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - Notice d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
04/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - SIAEP Mignières
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SYMISCA - STATION D EPURATION DE CAGNES-SUR-MER
Related public register
13/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SYMISCA - STATION D EPURATION DE CAGNES-SUR-MER

Summary sheet

Release date
21 August 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2011
20090396
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Water and sanitation II

Intermediary banks to be determined

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 600 million.
Up to EUR 1 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a framework loan for financing public environmental projects, particularly in the water and sanitation sector.

The project will specifically focus on:
- upgrading sewage treatment plants, a prerequisite for safeguarding water as laid down by the national water law;
- renewing and extending water and sanitation networks;
- protecting water catchment areas;
- saving water by reducing leaks;
- developing alternative resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives and national regulations on environmental protection is required. In view of the type, size and nature of the sub-projects (e.g. sewage treatment plants), some environmental impact assessments will be required.

The Bank and the financial intermediary will require the final beneficiaries to ensure that the contracts concerning the implementation of projects comply with EU directives and national regulations on procurement and that the calls for tender are published in the Official Journal of the European Union, where applicable.

Related documents
20/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - Interconnection-Le Forage de Quincy-Reservoir Mehun-sur-Yèvre
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - Notice d'Impact sur l'Environnement
04/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - SIAEP Mignières
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SYMISCA - STATION D EPURATION DE CAGNES-SUR-MER
13/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SYMISCA - STATION D EPURATION DE CAGNES-SUR-MER
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réseaux du SIAEP de Domfront et du Passais - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sivom de l'Étang de l'Or - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réhabilitation écologique du Canal d'Hazebrouck - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Syndicat Intercommunal d’Assainissement du Chalet - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réseau SARCT - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Belfortaine - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Côté Basque - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II
Publication Date
20 Jun 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53344428
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090396
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - Interconnection-Le Forage de Quincy-Reservoir Mehun-sur-Yèvre
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64534253
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090396
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - Notice d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64534213
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20090396
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - SIAEP Mignières
Publication Date
4 Feb 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64544320
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20090396
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SYMISCA - STATION D EPURATION DE CAGNES-SUR-MER
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171954387
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090396
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SYMISCA - STATION D EPURATION DE CAGNES-SUR-MER
Publication Date
13 Dec 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70648535
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090396
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - Interconnection-Le Forage de Quincy-Reservoir Mehun-sur-Yèvre
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - Notice d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Related public register
04/02/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II - SIAEP Mignières
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SYMISCA - STATION D EPURATION DE CAGNES-SUR-MER
Related public register
13/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SYMISCA - STATION D EPURATION DE CAGNES-SUR-MER
Other links
Summary sheet
Water and sanitation II
Data sheet
EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT II
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réseaux du SIAEP de Domfront et du Passais - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sivom de l'Étang de l'Or - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réhabilitation écologique du Canal d'Hazebrouck - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Syndicat Intercommunal d’Assainissement du Chalet - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Réseau SARCT - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Belfortaine - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Côté Basque - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications