FGC Ferrocarril Valles Occidental

Summary sheet
Generalitat de Catalunya
The project consists of two schemes for the extensions of the FGC Barcelona-Vallès suburban railway lines in the cities of Terrassa and Sabadell.
The Project is mainly an infrastructure extension of the existing suburban train network in the Barcelona metropolitan area and will be highly integrated with its public transport services. It will foster urban mobility and improve the attractiveness of public transport, thereby contributing to alleviate present and future traffic constraints and, consequently, to enhance the quality of the urban environment.
The project is part of the Directive Plan of Infrastructures 2001-2010 (PDI) of the Authority of the Metropolitan Transport (ATM) of Barcelona. The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive and, following the corresponding requests by the environmental authority, all environmental impact processes judged necessary have been successfully completed between 2003 and 2007. This will be further analysed during appraisal.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal. According to the received information, all tendered contracts are in compliance with the EU Directives on procurement and the procedures adopted for the project are suitable and acceptable to the Bank.
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