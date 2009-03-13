Sofia Municipal Waste Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the establishment of an integrated system for the treatment of the municipal solid waste generated in Sofia Municipality. The facilities will include a sanitary landfill, a mechanical biological treatment (MBT) installation, a bio waste composting plant and a green waste composting plant.
The project is environmentally driven and is intended to improve municipal solid waste disposal practices in Sofia by treating such waste in appropriate facilities and by disposing of the remainder in a sanitary landfill.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/33/EEC, amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/735/EC), which requires a mandatory Environmental Impact Screening (EIS) by the competent authority. At this stage it seems likely that the project will be "screened-in" and that a full EIA will be necessary. The Bank will ensure during appraisal that the project will be in line with the requirements of the EIA Directive and the Landfill Directive (1999/31/EC).
Procurement procedures will have to comply with the 2004/18/EC Directive. All the financed project components with a cost above the EU thresholds will have to be published in the Official Journal of the EU. All the procurement details of the project will be checked during the appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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