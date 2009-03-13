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SOFIA MUNICIPAL WASTE PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 33,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 33,000,000
Solid waste : € 33,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2011 : € 15,000,000
12/08/2013 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Bulgaria: Inauguration of the Sofia Waste Treatment Plant co-financed by the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
3 November 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2011
20090313
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sofia Municipal Waste Project
Municipality of Sofia
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 52 million
Estimated to be around EUR 183 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the establishment of an integrated system for the treatment of the municipal solid waste generated in Sofia Municipality. The facilities will include a sanitary landfill, a mechanical biological treatment (MBT) installation, a bio waste composting plant and a green waste composting plant.

The project is environmentally driven and is intended to improve municipal solid waste disposal practices in Sofia by treating such waste in appropriate facilities and by disposing of the remainder in a sanitary landfill.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/33/EEC, amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/735/EC), which requires a mandatory Environmental Impact Screening (EIS) by the competent authority. At this stage it seems likely that the project will be "screened-in" and that a full EIA will be necessary. The Bank will ensure during appraisal that the project will be in line with the requirements of the EIA Directive and the Landfill Directive (1999/31/EC).

Procurement procedures will have to comply with the 2004/18/EC Directive. All the financed project components with a cost above the EU thresholds will have to be published in the Official Journal of the EU. All the procurement details of the project will be checked during the appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Bulgaria: Inauguration of the Sofia Waste Treatment Plant co-financed by the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: Inauguration of the Sofia Waste Treatment Plant co-financed by the EIB
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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