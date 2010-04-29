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STEG CENTRALE DE SOUSSE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 194,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 194,000,000
Energy : € 194,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2010 : € 194,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
Tunisia: Green growth: EUR 313m for energy performance and public transport

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2010
20090293
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STEG - Sousse Power Plant

Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 194 million from the Bank's own resources under the ENP/MED Mandate (2007-2013).
Approximately EUR 388 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a single-shaft combined-cycle power plant with a capacity of around 400 MW in Sousse.

The primary objectives of the Sousse power plant are:

  1. to upgrade electricity generating capacity in order to meet growing demand, ensure the network's balance and support the country's economic development;
  2. to deploy combined-cycle technology (gas turbine with steam cycle) to increase the thermal efficiency of the system by improving the output and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and polluants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A preliminary study of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) of the project was produced in accordance with current Tunisian legislation. The promoter complied with the Bank's requirements, in particular with regard to the public consultation of the communities affected by the project.

Having carried out the previous projects, the promoter is fully familiar with the Bank’s procurement procedures and issues international calls for tender.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR
Related press
Tunisia: Green growth: EUR 313m for energy performance and public transport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: Green growth: EUR 313m for energy performance and public transport
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications