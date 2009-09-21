Regione Veneto Rolling Stock

Summary sheet
Purchase of 22 passenger trains for regional railway transport in the Veneto Region.
The project will facilitate the mobility of persons using public transport by rail and promote a shift from private vehicles to trains.
The project will enhance the attractiveness of the railway sector compared to the road sector and is expected to attract some commuters away from private vehicles. It will most likely contribute to lowering pollution (air and noise), as well as reducing accidents.
The project's compliance with applicable EU legislation will be checked, with respect in particular to the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Details of the procurement procedures and strategies will be revised during appraisal.
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