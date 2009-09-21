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REGIONE VENETO ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 65,000,000
Transport : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/05/2010 : € 26,000,000
28/05/2010 : € 39,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/05/2010
20090094
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Regione Veneto Rolling Stock
Regione Veneto, through its subsidiary Sistemi Territoriali SpA, launched an open tender to choose the leasing company(ies) in charge of the acquisition of the rolling stock. Contact: G. Gambato - Chairman
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 65 million.
Total project cost is estimated at EUR 130 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase of 22 passenger trains for regional railway transport in the Veneto Region.

The project will facilitate the mobility of persons using public transport by rail and promote a shift from private vehicles to trains.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will enhance the attractiveness of the railway sector compared to the road sector and is expected to attract some commuters away from private vehicles. It will most likely contribute to lowering pollution (air and noise), as well as reducing accidents.

The project's compliance with applicable EU legislation will be checked, with respect in particular to the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Details of the procurement procedures and strategies will be revised during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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