AUTOSTRADE - FIRENZE-BOLOGNA III

Summary sheet
Autostrade per l’Italia SpA, Italy’s largest toll motorway builder and operator and one of the leading players in the European motorway sector.
The project sections run largely parallel to the existing alignment, providing for additional motorway capacity to accommodate high traffic volumes (especially heavy goods vehicles) crossing the numerous Apennines passes in Central Italy. Construction works already started and the full upgrade is expected to be completed by 2013.
The project aims at improving traffic fluidity and road safety, in line with international standards. The existing motorway currently suffers from significant congestion. The proposed upgrades are expected to result in travel time savings and a reduction in vehicle operating costs. The project is also expected to have some air quality and greenhouse gas benefits by way of relative reduction of vehicle emissions.
The project will be required to comply with the relevant national and regional legal framework to be acceptable in environmental terms to EIB and in line with EU environmental policy. In particular, compliance with the following EIA Directives will be discussed and verified during appraisal.
The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with EU directive 2004/18 and National Public Procurement legislation. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with this legal framework. Details of procurement procedures will be verified during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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