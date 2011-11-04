TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON

Summary sheet
Communauté d'Agglomération du Grand Besançon
The project consists of the construction of the first (14.5 km) tramway line and 31 stops in Greater Besançon and the rolling stock required to operate the line. The project also includes a maintenance centre and five park & ride facilities to encourage the modal shift from private cars to the tramway.
To reorganise urban mobility in the conurbation and have a significant impact on quality of life.
The project comes under Annex II to the amended Directive 85/337/EEC and so the need to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is determined by criteria laid down by the Member State. Under French law the project was subject to an impact assessment as part of the Declaration of Public Interest (DUP) procedure in June 2011. A more detailed analysis of all the environmental aspects will be carried out during the final appraisal of the project.
As a public inter-municipal cooperation entity, the Communauté d'Agglomération du Grand Besançon must comply with public procurement procedures under French law (the Public Procurement Code and Order of 6 June 2005) resulting from the transposition of Community directives (in particular Directive 2004/17/EC).
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