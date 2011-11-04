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TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 70,000,000
Transport : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/08/2012 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Related press
France: EUR 70 million for Besançon tramway

Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/08/2012
20090025
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Greater Besançon Tramway

Communauté d'Agglomération du Grand Besançon

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 75 million.
Around EUR 250 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of the first (14.5 km) tramway line and 31 stops in Greater Besançon and the rolling stock required to operate the line. The project also includes a maintenance centre and five park & ride facilities to encourage the modal shift from private cars to the tramway.

To reorganise urban mobility in the conurbation and have a significant impact on quality of life.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comes under Annex II to the amended Directive 85/337/EEC and so the need to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is determined by criteria laid down by the Member State. Under French law the project was subject to an impact assessment as part of the Declaration of Public Interest (DUP) procedure in June 2011. A more detailed analysis of all the environmental aspects will be carried out during the final appraisal of the project.

As a public inter-municipal cooperation entity, the Communauté d'Agglomération du Grand Besançon must comply with public procurement procedures under French law (the Public Procurement Code and Order of 6 June 2005) resulting from the transposition of Community directives (in particular Directive 2004/17/EC).

Related documents
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EUR 70 million for Besançon tramway

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Publication Date
22 Jun 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67196582
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71621027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090025
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Other links
Summary sheet
Greater Besançon Tramway
Data sheet
TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: EUR 70 million for Besançon tramway

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 70 million for Besançon tramway
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related public register
22/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRAMWAY DU GRAND BESANCON

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications