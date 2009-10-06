RWE Stromnetze

Summary sheet
The project comprises a large number (several thousands) of independent and geographically dispersed schemes for reinforcing and modernising the electricity transmission and distribution networks over the 3-year investment period. The investments include refurbished, enlarged and new assets at all voltage levels operated by the promoter.
The investment programme aims at grid optimisation and sustaining network efficiency, reliability and safety. It also includes replacement of obsolete material and improvement of environmental impact. It will allow to adapt to geographical changes in load concentrations within the high voltage transmission grid, i.e. to cater for changes on the supply side enabling the connection of new suppliers (particularly wind power), and to optimise long distance transmission. At the distribution level, the programmed investments cater for the connection of new system users, both on the supply side (growing decentralised energy efficient and renewable power production) and the demand side (residential and industrial developments). About 20% of the project cost will be spent on convergence regions (stricto senso) and concerns the group’s Distribution System Operators in eastern Germany and Hungary.
A few project schemes will pertain to Annex I (obligatory formal EIA), and most to Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC (implying a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for an environmental and biodiversity assessment). The competent regional authorities assess the need for an EIA on the basis of detailed project scheme documentation and public and private instances’ opinions. They also ensure compliance with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC through the application of the planning/consent process, either as part of an EIA or separately.
The promoter confirmed adhering to EU legislation in its procurement procedures for the investment programme’s services, supply and work contracts. The promoter applies mainly restricted procedures with a system for qualification of suppliers. As and where required, tender notices and systems for qualification will be published in the OJEU.
Disclaimer
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