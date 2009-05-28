Aluminium Plant Greece

Summary sheet
Private sector promoter
Modernisation of an aluminium processing plant.
The project will help improve production efficiency, increasing the promoter’s competitiveness by lowering average production costs, thus safeguarding employment. Part of the investment will also facilitate improvement in the environmental footprints of the plants.
Projects of this nature are not included in Annex II of Directive 97/11. However, Greek legislation requires an environmental impact assessment. This has been carried out and its extent will be reviewed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact, mainly through the reduction of atmospheric emissions and minimisation of solid waste.
The company is expected to obtain equipment and services for the project from amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, which is usual in this industry, would be in the best interests of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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