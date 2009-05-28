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ALUMINIUM PLANT GREECE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 19,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 19,000,000
Industry : € 19,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2009 : € 7,000,000
19/10/2009 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related press
Greece: 19 million to leading aluminium group

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2009
20090007
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Aluminium Plant Greece

Private sector promoter

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Under evaluation.
Under evaluation.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation of an aluminium processing plant.

The project will help improve production efficiency, increasing the promoter’s competitiveness by lowering average production costs, thus safeguarding employment. Part of the investment will also facilitate improvement in the environmental footprints of the plants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Projects of this nature are not included in Annex II of Directive 97/11. However, Greek legislation requires an environmental impact assessment. This has been carried out and its extent will be reviewed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact, mainly through the reduction of atmospheric emissions and minimisation of solid waste.

The company is expected to obtain equipment and services for the project from amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, which is usual in this industry, would be in the best interests of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related press
Greece: 19 million to leading aluminium group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: 19 million to leading aluminium group
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EL
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications