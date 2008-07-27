Electricidade da Madeira II

Summary sheet
EEM, Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira S.A.
The project is a multi-scheme program to upgrade the electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure on the Autonomous Region of Madeira.
The purpose of the project is to ensure secure, reliable and cost-efficient provision of electricity on the archipelago of Madeira.
The project is expected to comply with Community policy and legislation in the field of the environment, to be confirmed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a contracting entity in terms of the directive 2004/17/EC and specifically mentioned in the Annex II of this directive. The promoter is therefore obliged to implement the procurement according to the public procurement requirements of this directive. The promoter’s procurement procedures will be further examined during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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