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ELECTRICIDADE DA MADEIRA II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2010 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICIDADE DA MADEIRA II - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico
Related press
Portugal: EUR 75 million to support green and secure energy in Madeira

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2010
20080727
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Electricidade da Madeira II

EEM, Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million.
Currently estimated at EUR 160 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a multi-scheme program to upgrade the electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure on the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The purpose of the project is to ensure secure, reliable and cost-efficient provision of electricity on the archipelago of Madeira.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to comply with Community policy and legislation in the field of the environment, to be confirmed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting entity in terms of the directive 2004/17/EC and specifically mentioned in the Annex II of this directive. The promoter is therefore obliged to implement the procurement according to the public procurement requirements of this directive. The promoter’s procurement procedures will be further examined during the appraisal.

Related documents
06/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICIDADE DA MADEIRA II - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EUR 75 million to support green and secure energy in Madeira

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICIDADE DA MADEIRA II - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico
Publication Date
6 Jan 2021
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130817747
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080727
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICIDADE DA MADEIRA II - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico
Other links
Summary sheet
Electricidade da Madeira II
Data sheet
ELECTRICIDADE DA MADEIRA II
Related press
Portugal: EUR 75 million to support green and secure energy in Madeira

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EUR 75 million to support green and secure energy in Madeira
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICIDADE DA MADEIRA II - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications