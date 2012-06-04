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GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 54,638,509.77
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 54,638,509.77
Transport : € 54,638,509.77
Signature date(s)
11/07/2013 : € 54,638,509.77
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Gdansk Road Infrastructure
Related public register
29/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Połaczenie Portu Lotniczego z Portem Morskim Gdansk - Trasa Słow
Related public register
29/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Połaczenie dróg krajowych - Trasa Sucharskiego
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2013
20080563
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF GDANSK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 237 million (EUR 57 million)
PLN 1987 million (EUR 479 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the strategic road investment "Trasa Slowackiego" and "Trasa Sucharskiego"

The project will enhance the transport network of the city, accommodting its growing traffic volume, and reduce the related levels of congestion, pollution, and traffic-related accidents.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Slowacki road falls under Annex I (major trunk road of four or more lanes of more than 10 km in a continuous length in the city's functional layout) of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EC as amended, and a full EIA has been carried out. The Sucharski road falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EC as amended and hence competent authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether a full EIA has to be carried out or not, including public consultation. In the present case project has been screened in and an EIA has been carried out. The compliance of the project with applicable environmental Directives will be reviewed at appraisal.

Procurement on construction works and engineering services have to comply with EU public procurement regulations (Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. Procurement procedures and their compliance on EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Gdansk Road Infrastructure
29/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Połaczenie Portu Lotniczego z Portem Morskim Gdansk - Trasa Słow
29/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Połaczenie dróg krajowych - Trasa Sucharskiego
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Gdansk Road Infrastructure
Publication Date
15 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46685854
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20080563
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Połaczenie Portu Lotniczego z Portem Morskim Gdansk - Trasa Słow
Publication Date
29 Nov 2012
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20080563
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Połaczenie dróg krajowych - Trasa Sucharskiego
Publication Date
29 Nov 2012
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219814
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20080563
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78873405
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080563
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Gdansk Road Infrastructure
Related public register
29/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Połaczenie Portu Lotniczego z Portem Morskim Gdansk - Trasa Słow
Related public register
29/11/2012 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE - Połaczenie dróg krajowych - Trasa Sucharskiego
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications