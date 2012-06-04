GDANSK ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
Financing of the strategic road investment "Trasa Slowackiego" and "Trasa Sucharskiego"
The project will enhance the transport network of the city, accommodting its growing traffic volume, and reduce the related levels of congestion, pollution, and traffic-related accidents.
The Slowacki road falls under Annex I (major trunk road of four or more lanes of more than 10 km in a continuous length in the city's functional layout) of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EC as amended, and a full EIA has been carried out. The Sucharski road falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EC as amended and hence competent authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether a full EIA has to be carried out or not, including public consultation. In the present case project has been screened in and an EIA has been carried out. The compliance of the project with applicable environmental Directives will be reviewed at appraisal.
Procurement on construction works and engineering services have to comply with EU public procurement regulations (Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. Procurement procedures and their compliance on EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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