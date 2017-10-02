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PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 17,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Seychelles : € 17,500,000
Transport : € 17,500,000
Signature date(s)
1/08/2018 : € 5,000,000
5/03/2018 : € 12,500,000
(*) Including a € 5,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
16/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Related public register
30/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Related press
European support for upgrading and expanding Seychelles’ main harbour
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

Summary sheet

Release date
2 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/03/2018
20080432
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION
Seychelles Port Authority (SPA)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 56 million
EUR 102 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation and expansion of the commercial port within Port Victoria. This facility is in a state of serious disrepair and has insufficient berthing and yard space to operate efficiently and to meet future needs. The works will include detailed design and construction of a new quay offset from the existing quay, demolition as necessary of the existing quay, extension of the port yard area and dredging.

The expansion of the port is expected to have a substantial impact on Seychelles' economic competitiveness, employment creation, sustainable growth and local trade and industry. The project will also pave the way for future private sector involvement, by providing an adequate and efficient infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been prepared for the project in accordance with Seychelles Environmental Protection Act No. 9 (1994) and has been approved by the Seychelles Government. The approval contained a number of conditions related to earthworks, dredging, water quality, waste management and pollution control. It also requires SPA to prepare and implement a Project Implementation Plan and Construction Environment Management Plan prior to commencement of construction, to be submitted to the Ministry of Environment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. All tenders are to be open and transparent with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
16/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
30/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Related projects
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII
Other links
Related press
European support for upgrading and expanding Seychelles’ main harbour

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Publication Date
16 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78148162
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080432
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Seychelles
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Publication Date
30 Aug 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241510873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20080432
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Seychelles
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Related public register
30/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION
Data sheet
PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Related press
European support for upgrading and expanding Seychelles’ main harbour
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
European support for upgrading and expanding Seychelles’ main harbour
Other links
Related public register
16/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Related public register
30/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION AND EXTENSION
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

Photogallery

During this ceremony, agreements were signed between the European Investment Bank, the European Union and the Seychelles Ports Authority to finance the rehabilitation and expansion of the commercial part of the Port Victoria harbour
Port Victoria rehabilitation and extension signature ceremony
©EIB
During this ceremony, agreements were signed between the European Investment Bank, the European Union and the Seychelles Ports Authority to finance the rehabilitation and expansion of the commercial part of the Port Victoria harbour
Port Victoria rehabilitation and extension signature ceremony
©EIB
During this ceremony, agreements were signed between the European Investment Bank, the European Union and the Seychelles Ports Authority to finance the rehabilitation and expansion of the commercial part of the Port Victoria harbour
Port Victoria rehabilitation and extension signature ceremony
©EIB
During this ceremony, agreements were signed between the European Investment Bank, the European Union and the Seychelles Ports Authority to finance the rehabilitation and expansion of the commercial part of the Port Victoria harbour
Port Victoria rehabilitation and extension signature ceremony
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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