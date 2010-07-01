Greater Manchester Metrolink Phase 3

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Greater Manchester Integrated Transport Authority
The project concerns the third phase in the development of the Greater Manchester light rapid transit system (Metrolink) to surrounding urban areas, as well as the acquisition of new light rail vehicles and other associated infrastructure. It will provide transport links between Manchester city centre and the suburban areas.
Improving the quantity and the quality of public transport within the conurbation, providing faster, more reliable and more comfortable service and solving the substantial problems of public transport access to suburban areas, thereby improving the quality of urban environment and contributing to the economic growth and development of the city region. The broad objective of the project is to reduce reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment, thus contributing to reduce pollution and to climate change objectives.
Urban tramway projects fall under Annex II of the directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions under which the competent authority decides on the requirement of an EIA. According to the information provided by the Promoter, the EIAs for the proposed schemes have been carried out. A SEA of the Local Transport Plan in line with the EU directive 2001/42/EC is also available. These details along with compliance with EU Birds and Habitat Directives will be examined during the project appraisal.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.