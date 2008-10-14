Beira Corridor Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
CFM – Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique
CCFB – Companhia dos Caminhos de Ferro da Beira.
Rehabilitation of the transport infrastructure of the Beira corridor, including rehabilitation of the Sena railway line and restoration of the Beira port access channel to its original design characteristics.
The project aims at reducing transports costs in the Beira corridor (both at the port and on the railway), improving the safety conditions in the access to the port and ultimately contributing to poverty reduction in Mozambique and neighbouring land-locked countries by improving the performance of the Beira corridor transport system.
If situated in the European Union, the rail component would likely fall outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, as the works consist of returning existing assets to their original state. From the Bank’s initial review of available documentation, and subject to further field assessment during the appraisal mission, the port component, if within the EU, could be considered as falling under Annex II of the EU Directive 97/11 but not requiring a full EIA. The Bank’s appraisal mission will review environmental studies and procedures and public consultation for the two components in order to (a) confirm that the project complies with the principles of EU environmental regulations and with national legislation, (b) verify that no internationally/locally protected biodiversity area is likely to be affected, and (c) assess the social impact of the project.
The Bank will require that the promoters implement the project in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. The promoters’ procurement plan and procedures will be reviewed during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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