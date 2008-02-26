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CAPE VERDE WIND POWER PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cape Verde : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2010 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Boa Vista - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Santiago - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sao Vicente - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Boa Vista - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sal - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - São Vicente - PT
Related press
EIB and African Development Bank finalise financing agreement for Cape Verde wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
17 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2010
20080226
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cape Verde Wind Power PPP

Infraco Limited, Electra S.A., Government of Cape Verde

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million.
EUR 60 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the development, construction and operation of four onshore wind farms and all interconnections from the wind farms to the local 20 kV grid connection points and associated transmission infrastructure on the islands of Santiago (9.65 MW), Boa Vista (4.25 MW), Sal (7.65 MW) and Sao Vicente (5.95 MW) in Cape Verde. The wind farms will have a total installed capacity of 27.2 MW.

The project satisfies European Union and Bank policy objectives to encourage renewable energy generation and address the impacts on climate change resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels. It further falls under the scope of the environmental and economic development goals of the Cotonou Mandate. Indeed, by providing electricity from a renewable energy source at an affordable, economic cost, the project addresses two key objectives of the Bank's external lending mandate: environmental protection and improvement and security of energy supply. It furthermore supports private investments in a project of public interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would fall under the scope of Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, requiring the competent authority to determine whether the project shall be made subject to an environmental assessment. According to Cape Verde national legislation (Decreto - Lei no. 29/2006), wind farms are subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment with publication and public consultation.

The procurement procedures employed by the promoter have been reviewed by the Bank and were found to be acceptable.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Boa Vista - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Santiago - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sao Vicente - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Boa Vista - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sal - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - São Vicente - PT
Related press
EIB and African Development Bank finalise financing agreement for Cape Verde wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB and African Development Bank finalise financing agreement for Cape Verde wind farm
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Boa Vista - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Santiago - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sao Vicente - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Boa Vista - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sal - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - São Vicente - PT

Videos

Thumbnail: Ending fossil fuel dependency and preserving biodiversity in Cape Verde with wind energy
Ending fossil fuel dependency and preserving biodiversity in Cape Verde with wind energy
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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