Cape Verde Wind Power PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Infraco Limited, Electra S.A., Government of Cape Verde
The project comprises the development, construction and operation of four onshore wind farms and all interconnections from the wind farms to the local 20 kV grid connection points and associated transmission infrastructure on the islands of Santiago (9.65 MW), Boa Vista (4.25 MW), Sal (7.65 MW) and Sao Vicente (5.95 MW) in Cape Verde. The wind farms will have a total installed capacity of 27.2 MW.
The project satisfies European Union and Bank policy objectives to encourage renewable energy generation and address the impacts on climate change resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels. It further falls under the scope of the environmental and economic development goals of the Cotonou Mandate. Indeed, by providing electricity from a renewable energy source at an affordable, economic cost, the project addresses two key objectives of the Bank's external lending mandate: environmental protection and improvement and security of energy supply. It furthermore supports private investments in a project of public interest.
If located in the EU, the project would fall under the scope of Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, requiring the competent authority to determine whether the project shall be made subject to an environmental assessment. According to Cape Verde national legislation (Decreto - Lei no. 29/2006), wind farms are subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment with publication and public consultation.
The procurement procedures employed by the promoter have been reviewed by the Bank and were found to be acceptable.
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