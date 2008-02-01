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BAIXO ALENTEJO MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 225,000,000
Transport : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/01/2009 : € 25,000,000
30/01/2009 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/01/2009
20080201
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Baixo Alentejo Motorway
EP - Estradas De Portugal
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million.
Estimated at EUR 500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of 68 km of a new motorway, widening and/or adaptation of 59 km of an existing road to motorway standards, and improvements of 149 km of an existing road as well as the transfer of responsibility for operation and maintenance for 71 km of existing road forming a 347 km long road network in the south of Portugal connecting the cities of Sines, Beja, Evora, Setubal and Castro Verde.

To promote regional development, promote the connection between Sines Harbour to the future Beja International Airport and Spain, with motorway cross-sections. To reduce travel times and vehicles operating costs, and enhancing safety.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted currently by the grantor to confirm that it complies with applicable EU Directives, domestic legislation, and any relevant international conventions to which Portugal is party. Appraisal will also cover the proposed arrangements, as prescribed in the concession agreement or otherwise, for any further assessment, design, implementation, operation and monitoring activities that seek to avoid or mitigate negative environmental or social impacts.

The Bank will review the procurement process during appraisal to confirm that it complies with the applicable EU Directive.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications