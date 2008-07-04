Medgaz Pipeline

Summary sheet
Avda. del Partenón 10, Planta 3;
28042 Madrid; Spain
www.medgaz.com
Construction and operation of a new deepwater pipeline to transport natural gas under the Mediterranean Sea over 210 km from Algeria (Beni Saf) to Spain (Almeria).
The project is a priority TEN-e project of European interest and located on a priority axis for Trans-European Energy Networks. The project will contribute to meeting Spain’s growing gas demand and will also play a role in reinforcing the security of EU energy supply.
An environmental study addressing the entire project, i.e. international waters, Algerian and Spanish landfalls, was prepared in 2004. Following modifications, separate environmental impact assessments have been finalised and approved for the Spanish and Algerian landfalls in 2006. The Spanish landfall is close to, but outside, the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park. The Algerian landfall at Beni Saf and the location of the compressor station do not involve significant impacts on the environment.
All large contracts have been awarded following announcements in the EU Official Journal and pre-qualification of suitable contractors.
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