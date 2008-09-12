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PUERTO DE ALGECIRAS - ISLA VERDE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,900,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 23,900,000
Transport : € 23,900,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2012 : € 23,900,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2012
20080162
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Puerto de Algeciras - Isla Verde
Hanjin Shipping Co. Ltd.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 75 million.
Estimated EUR 150 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of container yard infrastructure and buildings, and the provision of equipment for a 35 ha. new terminal under a 30-year concession at the Port of Algeciras, Cádiz.

Traffic in the port of Algeciras has been growing rapidly and is expected to continue doing so over the long run. The port is a key transport node for container traffic flows within Europe and between Europe and the rest of the world. The project will increase the capacity of the port of Algeciras to handle container traffic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts related to the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with EU public procurement procedures.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications