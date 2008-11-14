Thermosolar Gemasolar Spain

Summary sheet
Torresol Energy SA; JV of SENER (ES) & Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company.
The project concerns the implementation of a Solar thermal power generation plant with a capacity of 17 MW, to be developed near Seville, Spain.
The development of CSP technologies is one of the key priorities of the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan. The project supports the development of a potentially important renewable energy technology and thus contributes to the EU renewable energy objectives.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EEC, which leaves the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be determined by the competent national authorities, according to the selection criteria established in Annex III of the Directive. In this case the Spanish authorities have required an EIA to be carried out, including the new 66kV line. Details of the environmental assessment procedures applied will be reviewed during appraisal.
Neither the promoter nor the special purpose companies are subject to EU Procurement Directives. Suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices should be applied in the project’s best interests. Details will be verified during appraisal.
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