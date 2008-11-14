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THERMOSOLAR GEMASOLAR SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 110,000,000
Energy : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2011 : € 30,000,000
13/11/2009 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EUR 80 million for GEMASOLAR’s innovative solar power project

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/11/2009
20080098
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Thermosolar Gemasolar Spain

Torresol Energy SA; JV of SENER (ES) & Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 110 million.
Generally estimated at over EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of a Solar thermal power generation plant with a capacity of 17 MW, to be developed near Seville, Spain.

The development of CSP technologies is one of the key priorities of the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan. The project supports the development of a potentially important renewable energy technology and thus contributes to the EU renewable energy objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EEC, which leaves the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be determined by the competent national authorities, according to the selection criteria established in Annex III of the Directive. In this case the Spanish authorities have required an EIA to be carried out, including the new 66kV line. Details of the environmental assessment procedures applied will be reviewed during appraisal.

Neither the promoter nor the special purpose companies are subject to EU Procurement Directives. Suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices should be applied in the project’s best interests. Details will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EUR 80 million for GEMASOLAR’s innovative solar power project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 80 million for GEMASOLAR’s innovative solar power project
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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