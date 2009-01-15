A15 Maasvlakte – Vaanplein PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Rijkswaterstaat Zuid-Holland, part of the Dutch Ministry of Transport, Public works and Water Management.
The project involves the improvement of the road connection between the port of Rotterdam and its hinterland. It includes the widening and maintenance of 40 km of the A15 highway and the construction of 12 new structures and reconstruction of 36 associated structures under the terms of a 26 year DBFM contract.
The port of Rotterdam will be further expanded in the coming years. As a result, traffic is expected to increase further. In consultation with the Port of Rotterdam Authority, the project Promoter Rijkswaterstaat has identified that the A15 project is necessary to ensure sufficient access to the port for both long-haul and local traffic. In addition, the project will improve a current shipping bottleneck by increasing the clearance at the Botlekbridge.
The project falls under the requirements of Annex I of the EIA Directive 97/11/EC (amended by Directive 2003/35/EC), and has been subject of a full Environmental Impact Assessment, including public consultation. Detailed analysis of the EIA process and the project impact and mitigation measures will be performed during appraisal, including assessment of impact on Natura 2000 sites and compliance to Habitats and Birds Directives.
The project is being procured as a Public Private Partnership. The PPP contract will be awarded under the competitive dialogue procedure applicable to public works contracts under the EU Directive 2004/18/EC. Publication in the EU Journal has taken place on 19 December 2008.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.