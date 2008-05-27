Pacific Mobile Network Development

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Private sector operation
The project aims at building a competitive GSM mobile network in a number of Pacific Island States. The project concerns the expansion of existing networks and the introduction of competition in several markets.
The project improves coverage and service levels in mobile communication in the Pacific Region and is in line with the objectives of the Cotonou Agreement.
If the project was located in Europe, it would not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Mobile networks based on GSM/UMTS technology have limited environmental effects. Potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation are still under study at an international level considering the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) thresholds as appropriate. The visual impact of base station towers or other impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.Due to the specific nature of these islands, the related measures will require particular attention in the appraisal.
If the project was located in Europe, no public procurement procedures would be required due to its competitive nature. As the promoter is launching an alternative operation in order to bring competition to the market on several of the islands, private sector procedures might be acceptable. The local market conditions and the effectiveness of the procurement procedures are being assessed as part of the appraisal.
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