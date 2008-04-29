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CIMPOR YIBITAS ANKARA CLINKER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2009 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2009
20080014
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cimpor Yibitas Ankara Clinker Plant

Cimpor Inversiones, S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million.
EUR 120 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a clinker line at an existing grinding plant.

Reduce costs due to the replacement of clinker bought from third parties, strengthen Turkey’s industrial base, and stimulate economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would fall under Annex II of 97/11 Directive amended by 2003/35, which leaves the determination on the EIA to national legislation. Based on preliminary EIA studies, the Public Authority decided that a full EIA is not required due to the location within an existing industrial zone and atmospheric emissions of new production to be in line with EU standards.

EU procurement legislation would not apply to this private sector project even if the project were located .in the EU.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications

European Investment Bank | European Investment Fund

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