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RMB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 40,000,000
Energy : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2009 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EIB funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across South Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
18 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2009
20070446
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RMB Energy Efficiency GL

FirstRand Bank Ltd  

 

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit for financing small- and medium-scale investments in the area of energy efficiency and renewable energy.

 

Ensure the security of energy supply and growing electricity demand through significant investment in cogeneration capacity, renewable energy, and other energy efficiency measures. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to reducing GHG emissions’ intensity in the electricity sector using technology that is likely to have a limited negative environmental impact. The borrower will be required to obtain the non-technical summaries for any EIAs that are required by the authorities, and to confirm that the projects will not have a negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

 

Procurement shall be undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s Procurement Guidelines.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EIB funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across South Africa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across South Africa
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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