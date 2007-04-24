ONE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES II

Summary sheet
Office National de l'Électricité
The project consists of an investment programme for the period 2008-2015, aimed at upgrading the electricity transmission network throughout the country. The investments concern VHV, HV and MV overhead lines and substations (400kV, 225 kV and 60 kV).
Only the first 3 to 4 years of the investment programme will be considered for this financing operation.
The aim of the project is to maintain and improve the availability and quality of the power supply and also to reduce technical losses.
Within the European Union, overhead power lines are subject to Annex I of the the EIA Directive if they have a voltage of 220kV or more and a length of over 15km. If they have a lower voltage or are shorter than 15km, the lines fall under Annex II, delegating the decision to conduct an EIA to the competent local authorities, on the basis of the screening criteria set out in Annex III of the Directive. The substations are not subject to the EIA Directive.
Morroco's environmental law and regulations are in line with European legislation. Their specifications and application by the promoter will be examined during the project appraisal visit.
The environmental impact of the overhead lines and substations is mainly visual. However, there may be some impact on forests, natural reserves and local habitats, which may require compensatory and mitigation measures. These aspects will be addressed during the appraisal visit.
All major contracts will be subject to the international tendering procedure. Having already undertaken several projects with EIB financing, the promoter is fully familar with the recommendations of the EIB's Guide to Procurement. It is therefore expected that all the contracts financed by the Bank will be awarded using procedures that are satisfactory to the Bank. Contracts financed by other banks will comply with their own procurement rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.