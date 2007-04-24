Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ONE - RESEAUX ELECTRIQUES II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 170,000,000
Energy : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2008 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Extension des postes de Fquih Ben Saleh, de Kalaa Sraghna et de Tazarte - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Ligne 400 kV Agadir-Tan Tan (et autres) (BEI) - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Ligne 400 kV Chichaoua-Agadir (et autres) (BM) - FR
Related press
EIB increases support for SMEs and municipalities in Bulgaria
Related press
FEMIP supports electricity and road infrastructure in Morocco

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2008
20070424
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ONE – Electricity Networks II

Office National de l'Électricité

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million.
EUR 514 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment programme for the period 2008-2015, aimed at upgrading the electricity transmission network throughout the country. The investments concern VHV, HV and MV overhead lines and substations (400kV, 225 kV and 60 kV).

Only the first 3 to 4 years of the investment programme will be considered for this financing operation.

The aim of the project is to maintain and improve the availability and quality of the power supply and also to reduce technical losses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Within the European Union, overhead power lines are subject to Annex I of the the EIA Directive if they have a voltage of 220kV or more and a length of over 15km. If they have a lower voltage or are shorter than 15km, the lines fall under Annex II, delegating the decision to conduct an EIA to the competent local authorities, on the basis of the screening criteria set out in Annex III of the Directive. The substations are not subject to the EIA Directive.

Morroco's environmental law and regulations are in line with European legislation. Their specifications and application by the promoter will be examined during the project appraisal visit.

The environmental impact of the overhead lines and substations is mainly visual. However, there may be some impact on forests, natural reserves and local habitats, which may require compensatory and mitigation measures. These aspects will be addressed during the appraisal visit.

All major contracts will be subject to the international tendering procedure. Having already undertaken several projects with EIB financing, the promoter is fully familar with the recommendations of the EIB's Guide to Procurement. It is therefore expected that all the contracts financed by the Bank will be awarded using procedures that are satisfactory to the Bank. Contracts financed by other banks will comply with their own procurement rules.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Extension des postes de Fquih Ben Saleh, de Kalaa Sraghna et de Tazarte - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Ligne 400 kV Agadir-Tan Tan (et autres) (BEI) - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Ligne 400 kV Chichaoua-Agadir (et autres) (BM) - FR
Related press
EIB increases support for SMEs and municipalities in Bulgaria
Related press
FEMIP supports electricity and road infrastructure in Morocco

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB increases support for SMEs and municipalities in Bulgaria
Related press
FEMIP supports electricity and road infrastructure in Morocco
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Extension des postes de Fquih Ben Saleh, de Kalaa Sraghna et de Tazarte - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Ligne 400 kV Agadir-Tan Tan (et autres) (BEI) - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Ligne 400 kV Chichaoua-Agadir (et autres) (BM) - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications