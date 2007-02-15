Wroclaw Water & Wastewater Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Miejskie Przedsiebiorstowo Wodociagow i Kanalizacji Sp. z o.o. we Wroclawiu (MPWiK Wroclaw)
The project covers various investments relating to the development and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the City of Wroclaw.
The project concerns the promoter’s capital investment program for the years 2009-2013, which is driven by the need to renew and extend the existing asset base, raise efficiency, secure supply and service to customers as well as increase drinking water quality and comply with EU Directives. These investments will improve the quality and management of drinking water as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Wroclaw, Poland.
The project consists of a number of investments in water and wastewater assets. It is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment. As such it is eligible for Bank financing under Article 267, paragraph (c), of the EU treaty. Compliance with SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Directive 97/11/EC (EIA Directive) and Directive 92/43/EEC (Habitats Directive) amongst other applicable EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.
The project falls under EU Procurement Directive 93/38/EC of June 1993 and its amendment 2004/17/EC as well as 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts, 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts and their amendment Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004. MPWiK Wroclaw’s procurement procedures will have to be assessed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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