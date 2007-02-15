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WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,479,597.52
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 125,479,597.52
Water, sewerage : € 125,479,597.52
Signature date(s)
8/12/2009 : € 125,479,597.52
Other links
Related public register
26/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Wroclaw Water and Wastewater Northern Transmission
Related public register
26/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Wroclaw Water and Wastewater Extension
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Sewerage and Water Network in Ratyn
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Kutrzeby Street
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Boleslawa Krzywoustego Street and Psie Pole
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Okulickiego Street
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Stary Port Pumping Station
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Kosmonautow Street

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2009
20070215
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Wroclaw Water & Wastewater Project

Miejskie Przedsiebiorstowo Wodociagow i Kanalizacji Sp. z o.o. we Wroclawiu (MPWiK Wroclaw)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 108 million.
Up to EUR 216 million. (indicative amount)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers various investments relating to the development and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the City of Wroclaw.

The project concerns the promoter’s capital investment program for the years 2009-2013, which is driven by the need to renew and extend the existing asset base, raise efficiency, secure supply and service to customers as well as increase drinking water quality and comply with EU Directives. These investments will improve the quality and management of drinking water as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Wroclaw, Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of a number of investments in water and wastewater assets. It is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment. As such it is eligible for Bank financing under Article 267, paragraph (c), of the EU treaty. Compliance with SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Directive 97/11/EC (EIA Directive) and Directive 92/43/EEC (Habitats Directive) amongst other applicable EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.

The project falls under EU Procurement Directive 93/38/EC of June 1993 and its amendment 2004/17/EC as well as 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts, 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts and their amendment Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004. MPWiK Wroclaw’s procurement procedures will have to be assessed during appraisal.

Related documents
26/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Wroclaw Water and Wastewater Northern Transmission
26/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Wroclaw Water and Wastewater Extension
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Sewerage and Water Network in Ratyn
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Kutrzeby Street
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Boleslawa Krzywoustego Street and Psie Pole
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Okulickiego Street
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Stary Port Pumping Station
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Kosmonautow Street

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Wroclaw Water and Wastewater Northern Transmission
Publication Date
26 Aug 2015
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60690884
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20070215
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Wroclaw Water and Wastewater Extension
Publication Date
26 Aug 2015
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60693687
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20070215
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Sewerage and Water Network in Ratyn
Publication Date
19 Nov 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71887152
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20070215
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Kutrzeby Street
Publication Date
19 Nov 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71896466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20070215
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Boleslawa Krzywoustego Street and Psie Pole
Publication Date
19 Nov 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71881070
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20070215
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Okulickiego Street
Publication Date
19 Nov 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71883091
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20070215
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Stary Port Pumping Station
Publication Date
19 Nov 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71888620
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20070215
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Kosmonautow Street
Publication Date
19 Nov 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71887463
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20070215
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Wroclaw Water and Wastewater Northern Transmission
Related public register
26/08/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Wroclaw Water and Wastewater Extension
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Sewerage and Water Network in Ratyn
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Kutrzeby Street
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Boleslawa Krzywoustego Street and Psie Pole
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Okulickiego Street
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Stary Port Pumping Station
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT - Kosmonautow Street
Other links
Summary sheet
Wroclaw Water & Wastewater Project
Data sheet
WROCLAW WATER & WASTEWATER PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications