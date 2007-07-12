Warsaw Ring Road (TEN)

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction of two out of five sections of an expressway forming the ring-road around Warsaw (29 km of the total planned 84 km), comprising (i) the S2 section from the Konotopa to the Pulawska interchanges (inclusive of about 4 km radial on the S79 from the Lotnisko to the Marynarska interchanges), and (ii) the S8 section from the Konotopa to the Powazkowska interchanges. The two sections proposed for Bank funding are on the western side of the city.
Once constructed, the ring road will be a very important component of the Polish road network. It will serve primarily transit traffic but also shorter trips between local communities, employment centres and shopping centres. It will also provide additional crossings over the Vistula River and improved access to Warsaw Airport.
Both sections fall under the requirement of Annex I of the EU directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, on environmental impact assessment. Accordingly, they have been or are currently subject to full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultation. Appraisal will verify that such assessment includes potential impacts on any affected Natura 2000 or other protected sites and compliance with the Habitat and Birds Directives. Preliminary assessment suggests that the Warsaw Ring Road is not subject to the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive no. 2001/42/EC since the approval process started before the Directive entered into force. This conclusion will need to be confirmed during appraisal.
Appraisal will review (i) the way in which environmental and social aspects have been dealt with during planning, feasibility and design, (looking particularly at levels of public consultation and information dissemination) and (ii) assess whether recommended environmental management measures are adequately reflected in the works contracts and related management plans.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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