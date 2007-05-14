Summary sheet
The programme is for the design, build, finance and operation of 23 post-primary and 4 primary schools.
The Irish Schools Investment Programme (PPP) meets the Bank's priority lending objectives. It has clear links to several EU priority action programmes related to the development of human capital, i2i, education and training, regional development, and social and economic cohesion.
Council Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically mention education activities, though as an urban development, Appendix II of the Directive could apply. Outline planning approval has been obtained for the four schools in the first bundle
The 27 schools to be procured will be grouped into "Bundles" with each Bundle individually procured as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project. The notice of Invitation to Pre-qualify for the first bundle of schools was published in the OJEU on September 27, 2006 in line with EU Directive 2004/18/EC and using a negotiated procedure.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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