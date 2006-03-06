HVC Alkmaar Biomass

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Huisvuilcentrale Noord-Holland NV
Jadestraat 1
PO Box 9199
NL-1800 GD ALKMAAR
Construction and operation of a stand-alone solid biomass combustion unit (wood, waste wood) next to an existing incineration plant. The biomass plant will benefit from a special electricity feed-in tariff granted by the Dutch government to support renewable energy sources.
The project’s economic interest is linked to its contribution to the EU and national renewable energy targets and climate policies and possibly also to improved waste management and rational use of energy (waste valorisation).
By virtue of its technical characteristics, the project is subject to an EIA according to Annex I of the Directive 85/337/EEC amended 97/11/EC amended 2003/35/EC. An EIA has been carried out and the compent authorities have granted approval. The project may support the reduction targets for biodegradable waste going to landfills (99/31/EC). It contributes to the national objectives concerning electricity produced from renewable energy sources as given in Directive 2001/77/EC.
Procurement procedures appear to be in line with the requirements of the European Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC as the promoter has published a tender notice in the OJEU (2005/S-162-162048) covering the works and supplies of the project concerned.
Environment
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