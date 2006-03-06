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HVC ALKMAAR BIOMASS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 40,000,000
Energy : € 13,600,000
Solid waste : € 26,400,000
Signature date(s)
19/03/2007 : € 13,600,000
19/03/2007 : € 26,400,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL

Summary sheet

Release date
6 December 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/03/2007
20060306
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HVC Alkmaar Biomass

Huisvuilcentrale Noord-Holland NV
Jadestraat 1
PO Box 9199
NL-1800 GD ALKMAAR

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million.
EUR 80 million, indicatively.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a stand-alone solid biomass combustion unit (wood, waste wood) next to an existing incineration plant. The biomass plant will benefit from a special electricity feed-in tariff granted by the Dutch government to support renewable energy sources.

The project’s economic interest is linked to its contribution to the EU and national renewable energy targets and climate policies and possibly also to improved waste management and rational use of energy (waste valorisation).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics, the project is subject to an EIA according to Annex I of the Directive 85/337/EEC amended 97/11/EC amended 2003/35/EC. An EIA has been carried out and the compent authorities have granted approval. The project may support the reduction targets for biodegradable waste going to landfills (99/31/EC). It contributes to the national objectives concerning electricity produced from renewable energy sources as given in Directive 2001/77/EC.

Procurement procedures appear to be in line with the requirements of the European Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC as the promoter has published a tender notice in the OJEU (2005/S-162-162048) covering the works and supplies of the project concerned.

Comments

Environment

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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