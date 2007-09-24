M25 Widening

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Highways Agency
The project involves widening approximately 100km of the M25 from 3 to 4 lanes and operating and maintaining the entire project road as well as a substantial portion of the existing network throughout the period of the Concession.
Much of the M25 is significantly congested at peak times, during maintenance or after incidents. The proposed upgrading works aim to add new capacity and provide other improvements to the existing road network.
The planned upgrading works within the DBFO contract fall within Annex I of the Directive 85/337/EEC on environmental assessment as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.
Procurement of the DBFO operator will be conducted in accordance with Public Works Contracts Regulations 1991 which implement the Public Works Contracts Directive 93/37/EC . Procurement will be undertaken using the restricted procedure after open tender. The contract will be awarded using the negotiated procedure as prescribed in the regulations.
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