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M25 WIDENING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 447,752,840.44
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 447,752,840.44
Transport : € 447,752,840.44
Signature date(s)
20/05/2009 : € 207,085,688.7
20/05/2009 : € 240,667,151.74
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB supports M25 widening project with GBP 400m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/05/2009
20060295
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
M25 Widening

Highways Agency

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 500 million.
Approximately GBP 2 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves widening approximately 100km of the M25 from 3 to 4 lanes and operating and maintaining the entire project road as well as a substantial portion of the existing network throughout the period of the Concession.

Much of the M25 is significantly congested at peak times, during maintenance or after incidents. The proposed upgrading works aim to add new capacity and provide other improvements to the existing road network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The planned upgrading works within the DBFO contract fall within Annex I of the Directive 85/337/EEC on environmental assessment as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.

Procurement of the DBFO operator will be conducted in accordance with Public Works Contracts Regulations 1991 which implement the Public Works Contracts Directive 93/37/EC . Procurement will be undertaken using the restricted procedure after open tender. The contract will be awarded using the negotiated procedure as prescribed in the regulations.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB supports M25 widening project with GBP 400m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB supports M25 widening project with GBP 400m loan
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications