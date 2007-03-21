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PAFOS SEWERAGE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 45,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/10/2007 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Sludge Management Study - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/10/2007
20060150
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Pafos Sewerage II
Pafos Sewerage Board
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million.
EUR 108 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of Phase II (2007-2012) of Greater Pafos sewerage and drainage system's and treatment plant's expansion.

The project will contribute to the compliance of the Pafos Sewerage Board with the requirements of EC Directive 91/271 on Urban Wastewater Treatment (as amended by Directive 98/15/EC) by 2012.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental Impact Assessment, in form and substance fully compliant with national Law, of project components has been undertaken. The Environmental Service of the Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment has confirmed that the project will not have any significant negative effect on Nature Conversation Sites (Natura 2000).

The Promoter meets obligations regarding public notice and EU Journal publication of tenders notices, whenever applicable.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Sludge Management Study - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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