K-T-K MOTORWAY PPP

Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of the construction of approximately 100 km of new 2x2 lane motorway sections linking Tripoli to Kalamata and a section from Lefktro to Sparti in the Peloponnese region under a DBFO scheme. It also includes the existing motorway section from Korinthos to Tripoli as well as additional new sections built by the Greek State. The 205 km motorway, from Korinthos to Kalamata (159 km) and from Lefktro to Sparti (46 km), will be operated and maintained under a 30-year concession. All sections are located on the Trans-European Road Network (TEN-T) in Greece.
The project will deliver a high quality route offering an improved service for users capable of accommodating significantly increased traffic volumes leading to reductions in travel times, road accidents and vehicle-operating costs. The upgraded road network connecting the remote and less developed areas of southern Peloponnese with the Athens Metropolitan area and the rest of the country is expected to further develop economic opportunities in the wider region whilst significantly increasing the level of safety along the existing routes and contributing to the improvement of the environmental conditions within local communities and the region, in general.
The project is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with national legislation (the project falls under Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11/EC). The project might as well fall under the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive. The environmental aspects of the project will be further investigated, if and where necessary.
In May 2006, following an international tender, the Greek State selected a preferred bidder and there has been no complaint lodged against the procurement procedure. Further tender notices, if any, comprising contracts for the implementation of the project are or will be published according to the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. The procurement process and current status will be further reviewed during appraisal (if and where necessary).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.