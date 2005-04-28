Poland – Motorways

It is expected that all three schemes require preparation of full EIA with public consultation under the requirements of either Annex I or Annex II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC on environmental impact assessment (EIA). The Bank will analyse during the appraisal this process including assessment of impact on potential Natura 2000 sites if relevant and compliance with the Habitats and Birds Directives (including receipt of adequate environmental forms).

The Polish Public Procurement Law adopted on 29 January 2004 (entered into force on 2 March 2004) was issued in order to implement the relevant EU Directives (93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC and 93/38/EEC). Further modifications were required by 31 January 2006 to ensure full compliance with the provisions of two recent EU Directives (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC) on procurement procedures (OJUE 30/04/04).

Procurement arrangements will be assessed during appraisal.