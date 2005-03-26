Presov Regional Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The contractual structure is expected to be developed as a framework facility. The investment programme will comprise a large number of small-scale schemes from several sectors; a majority of them will aim at rehabilitating the regional road network.
Since 2002, competencies formerly managed by the State have been gradually assigned to the Region. In particular ownership of Class II and III roads has been transferred to the Region. With a substantial investment backlog, they are in urgent need of rehabilitation.
The project will improve the basic infrastructure of an Objective 1 Region of a New Member State and thus facilitate its further integration into the European Union.
Current environmental impact legislation in the Slovak Republic is based on Law NR SR No. 127/1994 Coll. amended by Law No. 391/2000 Coll. and reflects relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC).
EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation, and appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.
Composite infrastructure.
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