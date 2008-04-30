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PORTS OF CAPE VERDE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 54,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cape Verde : € 54,800,000
Transport : € 54,800,000
Signature date(s)
26/09/2008 : € 54,800,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - PT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
30 April 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2008
20050230
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ports du Cap Vert – Cape Verde

Enapor

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million.
EUR 103 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the modernisation and expansion of the ports of Palmeira (on the island of Sal, the main tourist island) and Praia (near the capital city on the main island of Sao Tiago).

The project will give a boost to the transport sector and contribute to create a favourable environment through the improvement of facilities essential for Cape Verde imports to cope with the expected increase of internal demand and tourism.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Cape Verde is signatory of the main relevant international treaties and conventions, particularly those related to biodiversity and protection of the environment. It is expected that all the studies have followed best international practice and appropriate mitigation measures have been taken.

The main civil works contracts will be tendered internationally and open to contractors worldwide with advertisement in the Official Journal of the European Communities (OJEC)

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - PT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications