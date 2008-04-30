PORTS OF CAPE VERDE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Enapor
The project consists of the modernisation and expansion of the ports of Palmeira (on the island of Sal, the main tourist island) and Praia (near the capital city on the main island of Sao Tiago).
The project will give a boost to the transport sector and contribute to create a favourable environment through the improvement of facilities essential for Cape Verde imports to cope with the expected increase of internal demand and tourism.
Cape Verde is signatory of the main relevant international treaties and conventions, particularly those related to biodiversity and protection of the environment. It is expected that all the studies have followed best international practice and appropriate mitigation measures have been taken.
The main civil works contracts will be tendered internationally and open to contractors worldwide with advertisement in the Official Journal of the European Communities (OJEC)
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