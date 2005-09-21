USTI NAD LABEM MUNICIPAL INFRA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Selected schemes included in the medium term capital investment programme of the City.
Improving infrastructure in the city of Usti nad Labem and thus the quality of life of its population.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the schemes selected for financing comply with EU environmental protocols, including Environmental Impact Assessments where appropriate (EU Directive 97/11/EC, amending 85/337/EEC; Natura 2000).
EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into national legislation, and the Bank will ensure that appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.
Construction.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.