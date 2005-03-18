Aquanet Water and Wastewater

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of investment measures which aim at improvement of the quality and management of drinking water as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Poznan and surrounding municipalities.
The proposed programme aims to support sustainable environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation. The project will therefore help to ensure the borrower’s compliance with national and EU environmental standards as well as improve the quality of life of the population of 700.000 inhabitants in the Poznan region.
Most schemes considered in the project are likely to fall under Annex II of the EEC Directive 97/11 on environmental impact assessment, where the need for EIA is subject to criteria specified in national legislation. The project Promoter will have to consider the environmental impact of the proposed investments in the context of prevailing planning and environmental regulations and all necessary mitigating measures will be part of the applications for the relevant authorisations. The Bank will follow closely this process in the context of EU Directives and will verify in particular that any nature conservation aspects of European relevance are properly addressed.
The project falls under EU procurement legislation Dir 93/36, 93/37, 92/50 for public works, supplies and services respectively as well as Directive 93/38/EEC and its amendment EU Directive 98/4/EC.
Environment.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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