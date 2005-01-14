E18 Oestfold Motorway (EFTA)

Summary sheet
- Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Section East
Postboks 1010 Skurva,
N-2605 Lillehammer,
Norway
Mr. Thorer LIE, Head of E18
Tel.: +47 69 24 35 89 or +47 918 44 991
- Oestfold bompengeselskap AS
Postboks 593
N-1501 Moss, Norway
Mr. Thorleif HAUG, Managing Director
Tel.: +47 952 47 712
The proposed project concerns the construction of two new road sections of the E18 Eastern corridor in Oestfold County, southeast of Oslo, a 2-lane dual carriageway section between Akershus county border and Momarken and a 2-lane single carriageway road section between Momarken and Oerje. The E18 is one of the most important trunk roads in southern Norway and of major importance in linking the capital of Oslo with Kristiansand on the Western stretch and with Stockholm on the Eastern stretch.
The project would be a further operation on transport corridors between Norway and EU following previous roads projects including sections on the E6, E18 and in the Oslo area. The project is expected to improve safety and reduce the number of accidents as well as to reduce vehicle operating costs and provide time saving to the users.
EU Directives on the environment, including Environmental Impact Assessment (85/337/EEC, Annex 1), are applicable in Norway under the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement. The procedures followed for the project schemes will be investigated during appraisal.
The tender process is in line with EU Directives (implemented under the EEA Agreement) and the procurement arrangements will be reviewed during project appraisal.
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