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LATVENERGO III PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/05/2007 : € 20,000,000
15/12/2005 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - LV
Related press
Latvia: EIB Provides EUR 600 Million for key investments in Latvia
Related press
Latvia: EUR 40 million for more efficient use of energy

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2005
20050017
Project name
Latvenergo III Project
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million. The EIB has submitted its financing proposal for EUR 40 million in July 2005 to Latvenergo following a public procurement tender. Latvenergo is expected to publish the results of the tender by year-end 2005.
Approximately EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Replacement of an existing combined heat and power plant (TEC-2) in Riga, Latvia (Objective 1 Area). The installation comprises a gas-fired combined cycle unit, heat recovery steam generator and steam turbine with an anticipated net power output of approximately 400 MWe.

To raise the reliability and efficiency of energy supply in Latvia, and meeting environmental policy objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will be located in a lightly inhabited industrial area east of the city on the site of the existing plant. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted in line with EU Directives and national law.

Procurement procedures are in compliance with relevant EU directives and national and regional legislation.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - LV
Related press
Latvia: EIB Provides EUR 600 Million for key investments in Latvia
Related press
Latvia: EUR 40 million for more efficient use of energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Latvia: EIB Provides EUR 600 Million for key investments in Latvia
Related press
Latvia: EUR 40 million for more efficient use of energy
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - LV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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