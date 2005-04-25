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Summary sheet
The Project involves the upgrading and/or expansion works on 5 existing Water Treatment Works (WTW) (Ballinrees, Castor Bay, Dunore Point, Forked Bridge and Moyola) and the operation and maintenance of all expanded/upgraded WTW. This will entail the provision of water to pre-agreed levels of quality and capacity, compliant with relevant EU Directives, at identified delivery points in the Authority’s water distribution network. The project will also involve the design and construction of the new Londonderry and Ballymoney Link Mains.
The aim of the project is to improve the quality, quantity and security of treated water supply and ensure compliance by the Northern Ireland Water service with EU Drinking Water Directive(80/778/EEC), the Water Supply (Water Quality) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2002; and EU Revised Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC). The project will increase the existing treatment capacity from 295 Ml/d to 423 Ml/d and improve drinking water quality for about 781,000 residents.
The project is consistent with EU environmental policy. An EIA could be required under Annex 2 of Council Directive 97/11/EC regarding the transfer of water between basins.
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
The project concerns works and services under a DBFO contract. EU directives require the concession to be tendered under public procurement rules (Directive 93/38/EEC applies ). The project is being internationally competitively tendered through a negotiated procedure following Official Journal of the European Union publication. The ITN was issued to 4 short-listed bidders in Dec 2004. Appointment of the Preferred Bidder is foreseen for Sep 2005.
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