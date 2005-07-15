Croatian Roads Rehabilitation II

Summary sheet
Rehabilitation of 53 sections of state roads, a total of 687 km, during the period 2005-2008.
The project should lead to a halt in the deterioration of national roads and an increase in road safety and driving comfort as well as resulting in a lowering of future needs for major investments.
The project consists primarily of the rehabilitation of existing sections of the national road network and therefore, under EU Directive 97/11/EC, environmental impact assessments are not required. Where the works include widening, the addition of climbing lanes or the construction of new sections of the route, Annex II of the Directive may apply.
All the construction contracts and the works supervision contracts will be advertised under international tendering procedures, including publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.