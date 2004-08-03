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VOIRIES PRIORITAIRES IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2004 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related press
FEMIP provides EUR 340 million for transport in the Mediterranean

Summary sheet

Release date
3 August 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2004
20040251
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Voiries prioritaires IV
Ministry for Equipment, Housing and Town and Country Planning – General Directorate for Roads and Bridges (DGPC).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 50 million from the Bank’s own resources under the EUROMED II Mandate (2000-2007).
Around EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation and upgrading of urban road infrastructure in Greater Tunis (interchanges and main arterial routes) and the cities of Monastir and Médenine (city bypasses and partial upgrading of main arterial routes).

The schemes envisaged are in line with the multiannual roads programmes drawn up by the Tunisian authorities under the Greater Tunis Roads Master Plan for the conurbation of Tunis and the Arterial Roads programme for upgrading the main arterial routes in the country's other cities.

The project constitutes the second stage of the Promoter's investment programme as set out in the Tunisian Republic's 10th five-year development plan for the period 2002 to 2006.

It will contribute to improving the structure of the existing urban road network and alleviating traffic conditions in the areas concerned. The continuous traffic growth (6% per year) requires the country's road infrastructure to be constantly upgraded. Improving the transport network is an essential precondition to the country's continued development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Apart from the inevitable disturbances during the construction period, especially for road traffic affected by the sub-projects located in Greater Tunis, the project’s environmental impact will be limited. In 1991, Tunisia adopted legislation comparable in many respects to EU Directive 97/11. Tunisian legislation requires the Promoter to carry out detailed environmental impact studies in close consultation with the local authorities, taking account of the nature, size and location of the road works concerned. Before the works for each component of the project are launched, the corresponding environmental impact studies will be submitted to ANPE (the public body set up in 1988 to monitor compliance with environmental standards in Tunisia) for possible comments and approval.

The contracts for the different components of the project will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEU.

Other links
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FEMIP provides EUR 340 million for transport in the Mediterranean

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
FEMIP provides EUR 340 million for transport in the Mediterranean
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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